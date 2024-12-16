Hundreds feared dead in French Mayotte cyclone

Cyclone Chido slammed into Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean

The French island of Mayette after Cyclone Chido
Chido is the strongest cyclone to hit Mayotte in nearly a century
(Image credit: Kwezi / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

Several hundred people are feared dead on Mayotte, a French territory in the Indian Ocean, after Cyclone Chido slammed the archipelago over the weekend, Mayotte Prefect François-Xavier Bieuville said Sunday.

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

