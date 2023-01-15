Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: January 15, 2023

The daily hard sudoku – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Medium: January 15, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: January 15, 2023

Codeword: January 15, 2023
Puzzle
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: January 15, 2023

Crossword: January 15, 2023
crossword
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: January 15, 2023

Sudoku Hard: January 14, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: January 14, 2023

Most Popular

NASA's Webb telescope confirms existence of exoplanet for the 1st time
NASA exoplanet illustration
otherworldly

NASA's Webb telescope confirms existence of exoplanet for the 1st time

Are the rich ruining thrifting?
A t-shirt.
Briefing

Are the rich ruining thrifting?

Swedish company discovers largest rare earth deposit in Europe
Iron mine of Swedish state-owned mining company LKAB
Home grown

Swedish company discovers largest rare earth deposit in Europe