Subscribe & SaveSubscribeSubscribe to The Week magazine and save.
Give a GiftGive a Gift
Skip advert
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: January 16, 2023

The daily hard sudoku – part of The Week’s new puzzles section

Skip advert

Recommended

Sudoku Medium: January 16, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Medium: January 16, 2023

Codeword: January 16, 2023
Puzzle
Daily Puzzles

Codeword: January 16, 2023

Crossword: January 16, 2023
crossword
Daily Puzzles

Crossword: January 16, 2023

Sudoku Hard: January 15, 2023
Sudoku
Daily Puzzles

Sudoku Hard: January 15, 2023

Most Popular

7 toons about McCarthy's speakership
Political Cartoon.
Feature

7 toons about McCarthy's speakership

Defund the IRS?
A pickpocket.
Opinion

Defund the IRS?

NASA's Webb telescope confirms existence of exoplanet for the 1st time
NASA exoplanet illustration
otherworldly

NASA's Webb telescope confirms existence of exoplanet for the 1st time