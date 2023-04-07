Should Trump's judge muzzle him?

New York Supreme Court Justice Juan Merchan warned Donald Trump against making inflammatory remarks that could "incite violence and civil unrest" as the former president faces criminal charges related to hush money payments to a porn star. But Merchan stopped short of issuing a gag order, saying he wouldn't impose one "at this time even if it were requested." Merchan noted that Trump "is a candidate for the presidency of the United States, so First Amendment rights are critical."

Trump, the frontrunner for the 2024 presidential nomination, immediately put Merchan's decision to the test. Trump, who has warned the charges against him could spark "potential death & destruction," told a roomful of supporters at his Mar-a-Lago residence and Club in Florida after the New York court hearing that Merchan was "a Trump-hating judge with a Trump-hating wife and family," calling attention to the judge's daughter's work in a consulting firm that raises money for Democrats, and did work for the Biden-Harris 2020 campaign. Merchan and his family have received threats since Trump's New York arraignment this week, as did the prosecutors in the case in the office of Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg.

Legal experts say if Trump's comments disrupt the proceedings Merchan might be justified in imposing a gag order to bar Trump and his legal team from talking publicly about the case. But that might provoke a backlash from Trump's supporters. Rep. Jim Jordan (R-Ohio), chair of the House Judiciary Committee, said it would be unconstitutional to tell Trump he can't talk about his case. "To put any restrictions on the ability of President Trump to discuss his mistreatment at the hands of this politically motivated prosecutor would only further demonstrate the weaponization of the New York justice system," Jordan said.

This is a tough call

Merchan is in an "unenviable position," said Dahlia Lithwick in Slate. Either he lets Trump "lie and level threats throughout this criminal proceeding," or he tries to "shut him up and watch him claim to be a free-speech victim." That's a tough call on a good day. At the start of a criminal case against "a former president running to be the next president, it's a minefield."