The looming issue of AI commentary in sports

It seems that artificial intelligence has begun creeping into every sector of the workforce, with AI becoming an almost ubiquitous part of some industries. One area in which AI has been steadily advancing is the sports world. Specifically, AI commentators are providing coverage of the games in favor of humans.

Earlier this year, the European Athletics Team Championships used a cloned AI voice to "replicate the content of European Athletics' live blog" for 24-hour coverage earlier. The U.K.'s iconic tennis championship, Wimbledon, partnered with software company IBM to produce AI commentary for their matches. There are also plans to use the technology at the upcoming U.S. Open. And this type of commentary is available on the Masters golf app, with IBM stating its AI "provides detailed golf narration for more than 20,000 video clips" of the tournament. The company added that its AI generation was "applied to produce narration with varied sentence structure and vocabulary, avoiding redundant play-by-play iterations to make the clips informative and engaging."

So is there a point to using artificial intelligence in sports? Are computers capable of replicating the complex emotions needed to call a live sporting event? Or is it better to leave the voices — and jobs — of sports commentary to the humans who have been doing it for decades?

AI mirrors current human personalities

While AI sports commentary may seem awkward, the job of a sports commentator has become "anodyne and hopelessly watered down" in the 21st century, Will Leitch argued for The Atlantic. This is partially due to the influence of corporate sports since "beloved older announcers, as they have retired or died, have been replaced by bland, safe, mostly personality-free talking heads hired specifically to be noticed as little as possible."