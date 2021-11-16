Actor Miles Teller assures Taylor Swift fans he's vaccinated after starring in her new music video

Taylor Swift fans can calm down, according to Miles Teller, who says he's vaccinated against COVID-19.

The actor confirmed in a tweet on Tuesday he has received his COVID-19 vaccine, writing, "I don't usually feel the need to address rumors on here but I am vaccinated and have been for a while."

Teller's confirmation came after he starred in a new Taylor Swift music video released on Monday for her song "I Bet You Think About Me," which Blake Lively directed. The Whiplash star's role in the video drew some backlash online, as it came after the Daily Mail claimed earlier this year he contracted COVID-19 after refusing to get vaccinated, forcing his show The Offer to shut down in July. "Miles Teller is not vaccinated," a source claimed to the Daily Mail in the September report. "He wouldn't even get the test. Now he's brought the virus to the set and the whole set had to shut down."

At the time, Teller's publicist told the Daily Mail that its "facts are incorrect" but didn't confirm he was vaccinated. With this report in mind, some of Swift's fans weren't happy to see Teller in her video, questioning whether he was vaccinated when it was shot. The video included a mention of a COVID-19 safety team in its credits.

"I'm a little confused as to why she went with Teller who doesn't exactly have a great reputation," one fan wrote on the Taylor Swift subreddit, while another commented, "So disappointed about known COVID anti-vaxxer Miles Teller."

Teller didn't specify in his tweet when he received his COVID-19 vaccine. But he assured fans he's not an anti-vaxxer, and "the only thing I'm anti is hate."