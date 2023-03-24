Taylor Swift is donating to local food banks in the states she visits on her tour

Taylor Swift is on the road again, and she's giving back to the communities she visits along the way.

The singer has been donating to food banks in the places where she's stopping on her Eras Tour, according to People. Terri Shoemaker of the Arizona Food Bank Network told AZ Central that Swift made what the outlet described as a "generous donation" when she came to Glendale, Arizona.

"It's not every day that you get a call from someone who works in PR for Taylor Swift, so we were dubious at first, but happily, it turned out to be absolutely real," Shoemaker told AZ Central, explaining that this PR agent said that Swift plans to give back to the communities where she's touring.

Swift recently kicked off her first tour since 2018 with shows on March 17 and March 18 in Arizona. Her next shows are scheduled for Paradise, Nevada, and the Nevada food bank Three Square confirmed on Instagram that Swift "made a generous gift," allowing them "to provide thousands of meals to families and individuals struggling with hunger."

"Thank you to Ms. Swift for supporting our mission and the local community," Three Square added.

Swift's Eras Tour, which has received rave reviews, is scheduled to last through August, and some of her upcoming shows will take place in Texas, Florida, Georgia, and Tennessee.