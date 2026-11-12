The Explainer

AI is fomenting an open-source retaliation

Once exclusive tools like those in the Adobe Creative Cloud collection could become widely available

Devika Rao, The Week US&#039;s avatar
By
Published
Hacker with hood sitting at computer
AI is being used to reverse engineer inaccessible software products
(Image credit: vitapix / Getty Images)

Subscription-based software tools may soon become a thing of the past. Exploitative pricing and practices from Adobe have led software developers to generate vibe-coded, open-source imitations of the company’s creative software. Other companies’ software may be next in line.

What has been created?

The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Join more than 350,000 subscribers and keep yourself informed with a selection of The Week’s most interesting, enlightening and entertaining stories - plus daily puzzles.

Sign up
Latest Videos FromThe Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US
Devika Rao, The Week US

 Devika Rao has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022, covering science, the environment, climate and business. She previously worked as a policy associate for a nonprofit organization advocating for environmental action from a business perspective.  

Explore your latest briefing

Explore your latest briefing