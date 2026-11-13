The Explainer

Apple has a hidden ‘gray list’ of words it won’t autocomplete

Terms like ‘Dictator Trump’ and ‘Sleepy Joe’ won’t fill themselves out

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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A list of some of the gray words kept by Apple.
Apple has a ‘multilingual gray list of tens of thousands of words and phrases’
(Image credit: Manuel Orbegozo / Reuters)

It may seem strange that your iPhone won’t autocorrect certain words or phrases — but this is apparently quite intentional. Apple reportedly maintains a list of “gray words” it blocks from its products’ autocorrect features. Some say this is a small but notable form of censorship.

What words are on Apple’s gray list?

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.

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