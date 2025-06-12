Driverless taxis: changing the face of UK transport?

Self-driving cabs launch on London streets next year – and could roll out across the country in 2027

Photo illustration of a driverless taxi with a street map silhouetted as the driver
Driverless rides could 'reduce emissions' and 'ease congestion'
(Image credit: Illustration by Stephen Kelly / Shutterstock / Getty Images)
By
published

"Robotaxis" are coming to the streets of London but no one's quite sure if people will hail self-driving cabs as an exciting transport innovation or view them with customary British scepticism.

Uber will partner with UK tech firm Wayve to launch a small number of driverless taxis and shuttle services in the capital next year – after trials beginning in the spring. "Our vision is to make autonomy a safe and reliable option" for everyone, Andrew Macdonald, Uber's president and chief operating officer, told the Financial Times. "This trial in London brings that future closer to reality."

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸