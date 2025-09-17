Google: A monopoly past its prime?
Google’s antitrust case ends with a slap on the wrist as courts struggle to keep up with the tech industry’s rapid changes
Google has emerged from landmark anti-trust proceedings “surprisingly unscathed,” said Richard Waters in the Financial Times. A “damning” ruling last year declared that Google behaved like a monopoly after it “was found to have squeezed out rivals” by paying Apple billions to make Google the default search engine on the iPhone, “giving it exclusive access to billions of people.” Federal regulators were hoping that federal Judge Amit Mehta would throw the book at Google by forcing it to sell off its Chrome browser or Android operating system. But Mehta opted against breaking up Google or barring it “from paying other tech companies to make its search engine the default in their products.” Instead, Google will be forced only to “reveal some of its search engine data” to rivals, a technical sanction “meant to remove some of the obstacles” to upstart competition. It’s a slap on the wrist that gives Google “a green light to turn up the heat.”
“As so often happens with antitrust,” the courts moved too slowly to keep pace with technological innovation, said The Wall Street Journal in an editorial. The case, which centered on Google’s search monopoly, looks increasingly obsolete with the rise of generative artificial intelligence and ChatGPT, which pose the first real challenges to search and web browsing. “DOJ’s goal was to hobble Google,” but as usual, “competition and innovation trumped the trust busters.” Antitrust laws “weren’t designed to work at the speed of tech,” said Dave Lee in Bloomberg. Mehta noted that “nobody mentioned generative AI during the initial trial” in 2023. He wisely concluded that much has changed. In today’s AI-driven tech landscape, Google is “perceived as struggling,” not dominant. “Restraining the company’s ability to compete” in 2025 would, ironically, “have risked reducing competition, not the other way around.”
Google still got “walloped,” said Binyamin Applebaum in The New York Times. Ordering Google to share its search data with rivals should “limit the dominance of the company’s internet search engine,” just as a settlement with the government in the early 2000s prevented Microsoft “from controlling the development of the internet.” That intervention allowed a then-smallish tech player, Google, to flourish. “It’s about time the government created room for the next generation of innovators.” In effect, the ruling “forces Google to sell competitors the rope they will then try to use to hang the company with,” said The Washington Post in an editorial. But it’s possible this would have happened anyway even without a ruling. “History is littered with supposedly permanent monopolies that crumbled in the face of new competition,” and while Google is nowhere near crumbling, its position as “everyone’s answer machine” is under threat. “Today’s winners are always only one disruption away from becoming yesterday’s news.”
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
-
Patrick Hemingway: The Hemingway son who tended to his father’s legacy
Feature He was comfortable in the shadow of his famous father, Ernest Hemingway
-
Denmark’s record-setting arms purchase raises eyebrows and anxiety
IN THE SPOTLIGHT By eschewing American-made munitions for their European counterparts, the Danish government is bracing for Russian antagonism and sending a message to the West
-
Is hate speech still protected speech?
Talking Points Pam Bondi’s threat to target hate speech raises concerns
-
Albania’s AI government minister: a portent of things to come?
In The Spotlight A bot called Diella has been tasked with tackling the country's notorious corruption problem
-
South Korea's divide over allowing Google Maps
Talking Points The country is one of few modern democracies where the app doesn't work
-
The tiny Caribbean island sitting on a digital 'goldmine'
Under The Radar Anguilla's country-code domain name is raking in millions from a surprise windfall
-
GPT-5: Not quite ready to take over the world
Feature OpenAI rolls back its GPT-5 model after a poorly received launch
-
Google avoids the worst in antitrust ruling
Speed Read A federal judge rejected the government's request to break up Google
-
Broken brains: The social price of digital life
Feature A new study shows that smartphones and streaming services may be fueling a sharp decline in responsibility and reliability in adults
-
The Hermit Kingdom's laptop warriors
Feature American firms are unwittingly hiring IT workers with a second job—as North Korean operatives
-
Deep thoughts: AI shows its math chops
Feature Google's Gemini is the first AI system to win gold at the International Mathematical Olympiad