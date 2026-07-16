Nashville Zoo becomes new front against data centers

Animal activists are railing against the potential effects

Justin Klawans, The Week US&#039;s avatar
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The entrance to the Nashville Zoo is seen.
The data center would be located about 50 yards from the Nashville Zoo
(Image credit: AP Photo / George Walker IV)

Across the country, people have been up in arms about the increasing ubiquity of AI data centers, but now a proposal to build a massive AI plant just steps from the Nashville Zoo has brought the subject of animal rights into the fray. As people in Nashville propose ways to stop the data center’s construction, the affected zoo animals could present a new wave of backlash against artificial intelligence.

‘Disrupt the environmental conditions’

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Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.