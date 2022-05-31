Welcome to the new TheWeek.com!

As regular visitors to our site will soon notice, TheWeek.com will look a little different starting in June. We're updating our homepage to herald a whole new approach to our mission of covering "all you need to know about everything that matters."

Many of our longtime reader favorites will remain unchanged. You can still find Speed Reads, browse political cartoons, read our book coverage, immerse yourself in photojournalism, and, if you've subscribed, access full digital editions of our weekly magazine. We'll also continue to publish a selection of magazine content each week, and our email newsletters will deliver sharp, free digests of news, political cartoons, parenting advice, and more to your inbox just as they always have. (And stay tuned — we have more on the way!)

So what's new? Chiefly how we handle in-depth analysis and opinion. We'll provide more of what you love about our magazine, which means broad surveys of the state of our national conversation, careful examination of the pros and cons around contentious issues, succinct issue guides, and answers to all your most pressing questions about the debates of the day. You'll still get the same wide range of perspectives that you've come to expect from The Week, but with more commentary, viewpoints, and expert opinions than ever before.

So have a look around — and let us know what you think. You can reach out to me and my colleagues at website@theweek.com at any time. We're beginning to make plans for a full site redesign for 2023 and would love your feedback to help us refine the changes we've already made. Tell us what you love, hate, and would add or edit as we embark upon this new approach.

Thanks for reading,

Jeva Lange, Executive Editor, TheWeek.com