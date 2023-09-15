Walter Isaacson's 'Elon Musk' can 'scarcely contain its subject'

The latest biography on the elusive tech mogul is causing a stir among critics

Elon Musk looking over his shoulder
(Image credit: Dimitrios Kambouris / Getty Images)
Theara Coleman
By Theara Coleman
published

Isaacson left out 'rather a lot'

Jill Lepore in The New Yorker

Walter Isaacson’s new biography is a “book that can scarcely contain its subject,” Jill Lepore wrote in The New Yorker, because “it raises infinitely more questions than it answers.” In his account of Musk’s childhood in South Africa, Isaacson “barely mentions apartheid,” Lepore pointed out. Instead, he “writes at length and with compassion about the indignities heaped upon young Elon by schoolmates.” His childhood “sounds bad,” but the book “leaves out rather a lot about the world in which Musk grew up.” Read more

It's time to retire 'great innovator' biographies

Brian Merchant in the Los Angeles Times

The opening pages “are jarring, especially to anyone expecting to be greeted with plucky tales of unlikely genius,” Brian Merchant said in the Los Angeles Times. We learn that “the Musks are persistent fabulists, prone to embellishment and fabrication,” and the beginning is just “the first of many narrative sequences that the reader must consider with an eye to truth versus narrative convenience.” Merchant finished the book “thinking it’s time to retire the entire genre of 'great innovator' biographies, period.” Read more

'The destination lacks suspense'

Will Oremus in the Washington Post

Isaacson “prioritized revealing anecdotes and behind-the-scenes reportage over a sophisticated critical lens,” Will Oremus noted in the Washington Post. He clearly intends for the book “to be more than a bunch of interesting stories about a controversial guy.” He frames it as a “character study and “a quest to understand and perhaps reconcile the contradictions at Musk’s core,” Oremus added. The “destination lacks suspense,” but “the ride is entertaining enough, particularly for those who haven’t closely followed Musk’s high jinks.” Read more

Not a meditation on the meaning of Musk's work

Rana Foroohar  in the Financial Times

While “Elon Musk” is “probably as entertaining as any celebrity business bio could be, it is not in any way a book of ideas.” Rana Foroohar opined in the Financial Times. The biography is “an enthusiastic tale about a personality, not a meditation on the meaning of that personality’s work.” The book left Foroohar “wanting a deeper examination of the ramifications of Musk’s controversial position in the privatization of space.” Isaacson’s work  lacks the economic gravitas of other technology enthusiasts.” Read more

Analysis Elon Musk

Theara Coleman
Theara Coleman

Theara Coleman is a Staff Writer for The Week. A New York native, she previously served as a contributing writer and assistant editor for Honeysuckle Magazine, where she covered racial politics and cannabis industry news. Theara graduated from Howard University and New York University, receiving her BA and MA in English Literature, respectively. She has a background in education as a former High School English teacher. She brings her passion for reading, writing, and all things nerdy to her work as a journalist.

