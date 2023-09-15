Walter Isaacson's 'Elon Musk' can 'scarcely contain its subject'

Sign up to our 10 Things You Need to Know Today newsletter A free daily digest of the biggest news stories of the day - and the best features from our website Name: Your Email Address Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to TheWeek. You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions and Privacy Policy and are aged 16 or over.

Isaacson left out 'rather a lot'

Jill Lepore in The New Yorker

Walter Isaacson’s new biography is a “book that can scarcely contain its subject,” Jill Lepore wrote in The New Yorker, because “it raises infinitely more questions than it answers.” In his account of Musk’s childhood in South Africa, Isaacson “barely mentions apartheid,” Lepore pointed out. Instead, he “writes at length and with compassion about the indignities heaped upon young Elon by schoolmates.” His childhood “sounds bad,” but the book “leaves out rather a lot about the world in which Musk grew up.” Read more

It's time to retire 'great innovator' biographies

Brian Merchant in the Los Angeles Times

The opening pages “are jarring, especially to anyone expecting to be greeted with plucky tales of unlikely genius,” Brian Merchant said in the Los Angeles Times. We learn that “the Musks are persistent fabulists, prone to embellishment and fabrication,” and the beginning is just “the first of many narrative sequences that the reader must consider with an eye to truth versus narrative convenience.” Merchant finished the book “thinking it’s time to retire the entire genre of 'great innovator' biographies, period.” Read more

'The destination lacks suspense'

Will Oremus in the Washington Post

Isaacson “prioritized revealing anecdotes and behind-the-scenes reportage over a sophisticated critical lens,” Will Oremus noted in the Washington Post. He clearly intends for the book “to be more than a bunch of interesting stories about a controversial guy.” He frames it as a “character study and “a quest to understand and perhaps reconcile the contradictions at Musk’s core,” Oremus added. The “destination lacks suspense,” but “the ride is entertaining enough, particularly for those who haven’t closely followed Musk’s high jinks.” Read more

Not a meditation on the meaning of Musk's work

Rana Foroohar in the Financial Times