Feature

6 eye-catching homes from the 1960s

It doesn’t hurt to look!

byThe Week Staff
May 22, 2022

Belfair, Washington

House

Courtesy image

This 1968 three-bedroom on the Hood Canal has been meticulously remodeled. The house has walls of windows; two fireplaces; formal and informal dining and living areas; owner's suite with deck; guest suite with separate entry, bath, laundry, and kitchen; and water and mountain views.

House

Courtesy image

The 1.8-acre lot has patios, garage, workshop, sports court, and 190 feet of waterfront with a dock, slips, and Jet-ski ramp. $2,550,000. Valerie Spaulding, Windermere Real Estate/Luxury Portfolio International, (360) 710-5622.

North Caldwell, New Jersey

House

Courtesy image

Built in 1969, this four-bedroom home was carefully renovated in 2019 to retain its original character. The Colonial-style house features a gambrel roof, hardwood floors, oversize windows and skylights, high ceilings, two fireplaces, great room and family room, formal dining and living rooms, and a finished basement with full bathroom.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are lawns, trees, decks off kitchen and main bedroom, a landscaped back patio with heated gunite pool and water slide, and a heated two-car garage. $1,100,000. The Fisher Group, Coldwell Banker Realty, (201) 602-1304.

Los Angeles, California

House

Courtesy image

The indoor-outdoor design of this 1960 four-bedroom home was influenced by case-study architects like Pierre Koenig and Craig Ellwood. The steel and glass house has walls of windows with views of the treetops and Santa Monica Mountains; a double-sided fireplace; a family room; a generous kitchen; and a primary bedroom with fireplace and large bathroom suite.

House

Courtesy image

The 3.4-acre Mandeville Canyon property is wooded with sycamore and eucalyptus and includes a tiled patio with a pool, multi-level gardens, and a guesthouse. $5,000,000. Simon Beardmore, Sotheby's International Realty–Brentwood, (310) 892-6454.

Houston, Texas

House

Courtesy image

This updated Spanish-Mediterranean home was built in 1965. The five-bedroom house features a spacious living room with marble fireplace and custom cabinetry; a paneled study; a den with floor-to-ceiling windows and stone fireplace; a chef's kitchen opening to a breakfast room, dining room, and sunroom; and a fitness center with en suite bath.

House

Courtesy image

The 1.6-acre lot, on a cul-de-sac beside a lush bayou, includes lawns, mature trees, landscaped circle driveway and terraces, and a pool. $2,175,000 Kelley Austin, Martha Turner Sotheby's International Realty–Central Houston, (832) 978-0086.

New Milford, Connecticut

House

Courtesy image

Custom built in Arts & Crafts style, this four-bedroom ranch dates to 1962. The house has Frank Lloyd Wright certified windows; mahogany and cherry crown moldings and cherry millwork; mahogany, scraped chestnut, and glazed slate and glass floors; Venetian plaster walls; custom metalwork; three fireplaces; restored authentic dining-room chandelier, chef's kitchen with wood-fired pizza oven; home theater; and decks with panoramic views.

House

Courtesy image

The 16.6-acre property includes a carriage barn, New England bank barn, horse stable, three wells, and 1,500 feet of waterfront. $1,800,000. Lorraine Amaral, William Pitt/Sotheby's International Realty, (203) 702-3917.

Portland, Oregon

House

Courtesy image

A modern upgrade preserved the original character of this 1960 two-bedroom floating home on the Columbia River. Features include tile, wood, and cork floors; barn doors and French doors; a gas fireplace; tankless hot water; a primary bathroom soaking tub with view; a gourmet kitchen with double oven; and a vaulted living room with a mural and tiki bar.

House

Courtesy image

Outside are a riverfront porch, a back deck on the lagoon, and boat slips front and back. $475,000. Karla Divine, Divine Nw Realty, (503) 819-6923.

This article was first published in the latest issue of The Week magazine.

