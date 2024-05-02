Rail nationalisation: the answer to improving Britain's railways?

Labour has ambitious plans to bring train operations under public control

Trains at Clapham Junction, London
Labour says nationalisation will make fares simpler for passengers and cut waste
(Image credit: Dan Kitwood/Getty Images)
By Richard Windsor, The Week UK
published

A Labour government would execute the "biggest overhaul to our railways in a generation" in its first term, the party has pledged.

 If it wins the next general election, Labour plans to nationalise the railways within five years and create a unified body, called Great British Railways (GBR), to take over responsibility for train operations from the various rail franchises.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
The Explainer Nationalisation Railways Labour
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Richard Windsor, The Week UK

Richard Windsor is a freelance writer for The Week Digital. He began his journalism career writing about politics and sport while studying at the University of Southampton. He then worked across various football publications before specialising in cycling for almost nine years, covering major races including the Tour de France and interviewing some of the sport’s top riders. He led Cycling Weekly’s digital platforms as editor for seven of those years, helping to transform the publication into the UK’s largest cycling website. He now works as a freelance writer, editor and consultant.

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸