The long road to Oxford Street’s pedestrianisation

£150m transformation of the ‘nation’s high street’ has come after decades of controversy

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Sadiq Khan standing in Oxford Street, which has now become pedestrianised
London Mayor Sadiq Khan has pushed to make Oxford Street traffic-free but has faced opposition from Westminster City Council
(Image credit: Carlos Jasso / AFP / Getty Images)

Oxford Street has been a “key thoroughfare” in London since the capital was called Londinium, said The Times. “Where the Romans used chariots or animal-drawn carts, modern Britain filled Oxford Street with double-decker buses, black cabs and e-bikes. Until now.”

From today, after “2,000 years of traffic”, a half-mile stretch of the “nation’s high street” will be pedestrianised. The hotly contested measure has been championed by London Mayor Sadiq Khan, but had been opposed by the local council.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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