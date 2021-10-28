Tucker Carlson has released the trailer for Patriot Purge, his new Jan. 6 documentary

The host of Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight released the trailer for his Jan. 6 documentary Patriot Purge on Wednesday night, and it's as terrifying as you'd expect.

The first in a three-part series produced by Tucker Carlson Originals, the ominous trailer baselessly suggests the riot was a "false flag" plot "heralding the state persecution of conservatives," writes Insider.

The Fox icon has previously suggested Jan. 6 was a possible FBI set-up, through critics have "dismissed this idea as a conspiracy theory," writes Newsweek. On Wednesday, Carlson said he believes the documentary "answers a lot of the remaining questions from that day." The trailer says the project will tell "the true story behind the War on Terror 2.0 and the plot against the people," writes Vice News.

Of course, the Twitter-shared preview didn't come without some criticism. Rep. Liz Cheney (R-Wyo.), a member of the House select committee investigating the Capitol riot, slammed Fox News for giving Carlson "a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on Jan. 6."

It appears that @FoxNews is giving @TuckerCarlson a platform to spread the same type of lies that provoked violence on January 6. As @FoxNews knows, the election wasn’t stolen and January 6 was not a “false flag” operation. @rupertmurdoch @jayawallace @Suzannescott @SpeakerRyan https://t.co/ODKZFVUFBa — Liz Cheney (@Liz_Cheney) October 28, 2021

Patriot Purge will premiere on streaming service Fox Nation on Nov. 1.