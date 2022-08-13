Tulsi Gabbard fills in on Tucker Carlson Tonight

Former Democratic Rep. Tulsi Gabbard (Hawaii) guest hosted Fox News' Tucker Carlson Tonight on Friday, further distancing herself from the party whose nomination for president she sought in 2020.

"Now whatever your views are on [former President] Donald Trump, there's no denying that the unprecedented raid on his Palm Beach home earlier this week has set our country on a dangerous new course, and there's no turning back," Gabbard said.

Gabbard, who also serves as a lieutenant colonel in the Army Reserves, claimed on air that American law enforcement had been "weaponized to target the political opponents of the uniparty" and the "Biden regime," tactics she described as "hallmarks of a dictatorship."

Kristopher Goldsmith, a combat veteran and consultant who studies far-right movements, suggested that Gabbard had violated the Uniform Code of Military Justice by criticizing Biden. The UCMJ stipulates that "[a]ny commissioned officer who uses contemptuous words against the President" could face a court-martial.

The former lawmaker, who represented Hawaii's Second Congressional District from 2013 until 2021, resigned as vice-chair of the Democratic National Committee in 2016 to endorse Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) for president. In 2020, she launched her own bid for the White House, taking an anti-interventionist line on foreign policy while echoing Sanders' populist, democratic socialist domestic agenda. She dropped out of the race in March and endorsed Biden.

Gabbard frequently appears on Fox News and has voiced support for Florida's Parental Rights in Education Act, known to critics as the "Don't Say Gay" bill.