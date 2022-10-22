5 of the best book-to-TV adaptations you can stream now

When it comes to inspiration for TV series, books continue to be reliable sources of complex storytelling and memorable characters. Indeed, this year streaming services have delivered a bevy of book-to-screen adaptations — and from fantasy to romance, there is something for fans of all tastes. Here are five great examples, all of which you can stream now: Netflix's 'Bridgerton,' season 2 — 'The Viscount Who Loved Me,' by Julia Quinn The Bridgerton series has been one of Netflix's marquee attractions since its debut in 2020. The much-anticipated second season debuted this spring and quenched fans' thirst for gossip and regency-era romance. As of late October, it is still the platform's fourth most popular English TV show, per the Netflix weekly ranking. Skip advert The series is inspired by a set of romance novels by Julia Quinn that follow the lives of the Bridgerton siblings as they navigate the drama of life at court to find love. The show's second season is based on the second novel of the series, The Viscount Who Loved Me (published in 2000), and focuses on the love life of the eldest son, Anthony, as he finally decides to actively seek a bride. Though Anthony is doing so more out of duty for his family than personal interest, the Bridgerton clan can't help but hope he finds love. There are a few differences from the novel in the Shondaland adaptation, but the series still captures the essence of the royal court that Quinn conjures in the books. Netflix's 'The Sandman' — 'The Sandman,' by Neil Gaiman Fantasy drama The Sandman is another show that fans of the long-running DC comic series have spent years waiting for. Series author Neil Gaiman resisted an appeal to adapt it into a film in 1991, and subsequent attempts failed — until it finally debuted as a TV series on Netflix in August, Rotten Tomatoes reports. The show follows the first and second comic book story arcs.

A new book that features Tolkien's writings about the Second Age, called The Fall of Númenor, is due out on Nov. 10, 2022. Netflix's 'The Midnight Club' — 'The Midnight Club,' by Christopher Pike Just in time for the spooky season is the new Netflix series from the creators of Midnight Mass and The Haunting of Hill House. The Midnight Club debuted on Oct. 7, ushering in the season for horror fans, and has been trending in the top 10 TV shows on Netflix for a few weeks. The show's debut episode set a record for the most scripted jump scares in a single television episode, with a terrifying 21 such moments in one episode, CNN reports. The Midnight Club is based on the first book in a popular 1990s young adult horror series by Christopher Pike. A group of terminally ill teenagers living together at a hospice meet nightly to tell each other horror stories that end up taking on a life of their own. The series incorporates stories from Pike's 1994 novel The Midnight Club and several other works from the series. Pike told Netflix that the inspiration for the story came from a girl battling cancer with a real group of friends who called themselves the Midnight Club. The girl asked him to write a story about them, and Pike complied, though the girl died before she could read it.