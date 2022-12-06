Al Franken to return to TV as Daily Show guest host for departing Trevor Noah

he's good enough, he's smart enough, and doggone it — people like him

Former Minnesota Democratic Sen. Al Franken will lead a suite of high-profile entertainers set to guest host Comedy Central's The Daily Show following the upcoming departure of longtime host Trevor Noah, the network announced on Tuesday. Franken, who rose to fame as an on-off writer and performer for NBC's Saturday Night Live throughout the 1980s and early 1990s, will be joined by comedy notables including Chelsea Handler, Leslie Jones, John Leguizamo, Sarah Silverman, and Wanda Sykes, each of whom will take a turn hosting the political satire show beginning in mid-January.

On Twitter, Franken confirmed he is scheduled to host the show "for a week," and is already "working on Trump indictment material."

Honored to be guest-hosting The Daily Show for a week in the new year. Working on Trump indictment material. https://t.co/RIt65swpzI — Al Franken (@alfranken) December 6, 2022

Franken's return to television comes five years after he resigned from his Senate seat amid allegations of sexual misconduct and inappropriate behavior. He was replaced by Tina Smith (D-Minn.), who has remained in office since 2018. Earlier this year, Franken said he regretted stepping down and said a future run for office would be "tempting."

Franken's upcoming Daily Show stint represents something of a full circle for the award-winning comedy show, as the onetime Minnesota senator fills the anchor chair first occupied by fellow Minnesotan Craig Kilborn, who hosted the program from its premiere in 1996 through 1998, when he was replaced by comedian Jon Stewart.