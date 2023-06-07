How Drew Barrymore became the latest talk show sensation

A wave of daytime talk shows is thriving in the age of streaming platforms and ushering in a new era. Drew Barrymore's eponymous television show stands out among the bunch, becoming what The A.V. Club called "TV's most viral talk show." Barrymore is quickly becoming a household name for something other than being an actor, and "the attention comes as much — if not more — from online audiences as from those in front of their TV," The A.V. Club added.

Clips from "The Drew Barrymore Show" are spreading like wildfire across social media platforms, and her audience has significantly grown since she began in an empty studio during the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020. After spending a lifetime in the limelight as one of Hollywood's most renowned child actors, Barrymore is making waves for being candid about herself and getting other celebrities to do so. "Her radically intimate daytime show is as much therapy for her as it is for her guests," E. Alex Jung wrote in Vulture.

The path from troubled child star to successful talk show host

Barrymore made her Hollywood debut as a seven-year-old in the blockbuster classic "E.T." and quickly became known as one of the most famous child actors ever. The grandchild of acclaimed actor John Barrymore, she was no stranger to being in the spotlight, but the pressure of superstardom would cause some bumps in the road. After a stint in rehab at age 13 and emancipation from her parents, her reputation in the industry suffered. But Barrymore eventually overcame "her adolescent humiliation with a redemption arc as America's rom-com sweetheart," Jung continued in Vulture.

Some had doubts when Barrymore first jumped into her new role as a daytime talk show host. "We have been told we were DOA — dead on arrival — almost every year by higher-ups," Barrymore told Jung. "The show spoke to us odd birds, but it wasn't necessarily speaking to a commercial audience." Now in its third season, the show has become the fastest-growing talk show, with a 65% increase in viewership over the past three years, per the Soap Opera Network.

What sets her show apart?

The success of the show and the viral interest in her celebrity interview segments have "everything to do with who Drew Barrymore is as a person, a personality and a symbol," Drew Gillis wrote for The A.V. Club. "Drew Barrymore is Hollywood, and there's no convincing anyone otherwise. While other current talk show hosts "can fall back on a folksy humble-roots narrative," Drew comes from a family known for showbiz. Because of this, her interviews "transcend beyond the typical talk show fodder because it feels like you're watching two famous people do something authentic together."