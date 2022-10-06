Sen. Ben Sasse will likely soon resign to accept job as university president

Sen. Ben Sasse (R-Neb.) is expected to resign his Senate seat to become president of the University of Florida, two people familiar with the matter told Politico on Thursday.

The University of Florida confirmed that Sasse is the only finalist for the position. In a statement, Sasse, who was president of Midland University before running for Senate, said he and his wife have been "pursued by wonderful institutions the past two years, but we've resisted being a finalist. This time is different because the University of Florida is different: I think Florida is the most interesting university in America right now."

If Sasse resigns, Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts (R) would appoint a replacement, and in 2024, the seat would be filled in a special election. A person with knowledge of the matter told Politico Ricketts himself is considered to be a potential appointee for the seat, in addition to Nebraska Republican Reps. Don Bacon and Mike Flood.

Sasse is now serving his second term. A reliable conservative vote, Sasse was at times critical of former President Donald Trump, and was one of seven Republicans in the Senate to vote in favor of impeachment during Trump's second trial.