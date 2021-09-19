Authorities: Body 'consistent with description' of Gabby Petito discovered in Wyoming

Human remains fitting the description of Gabby Petito, a 22-year-old woman reported missing by her parents earlier this month, were found in the Bridger-Teton National Forest in Wyoming, law enforcement officials announced on Sunday.

The body is "consistent with the description" of Petito, authorities said, and her parents have been notified. FBI agent Charles Jones said a full forensic identification still needs to be completed, and the cause of death has not yet been determined. Jones asked anyone who "utilized the Spread Creek Dispersed Camping Area" between Aug. 27 and Aug. 30 or "may have had contact with Gabby, or her boyfriend, or who may have seen their vehicle in that area," to contact the FBI.

Petito and her fiancé Brian Laundrie, 23, started a cross-country road trip in July, leaving New York for national parks in the western United States. Laundrie arrived at his parents' home in Florida on Sept. 1, without Petito. On Sept. 11, Petito's mother and father reported her missing, saying they hadn't spoken to her since late August, when she called from the Grand Teton National Park.

Police have called Laundrie a "person of interest" in Petito's disappearance. Law enforcement officials said he refused to speak with police, and hasn't been seen since last Tuesday.