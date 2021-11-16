California pump prices hit record high

California gas prices rose to a record high of $4.682 per gallon on Monday, according to the American Automobile Association.

Monday's prices were six-tenths of a cent above a record set Sunday when AAA reported that pump prices in the state had edged above the previous record of $4.671 per gallon set nine years ago. The average price nationwide reached $3.415 on Monday. AAA blamed Northern California rainstorms for reducing production capacity, creating a temporary supply crunch.

"Drivers are paying $1.50 more per gallon than a year ago," Doug Shupe, a spokesperson for AAA, told CNN. "It means the person who has the typical midsize sedan with a 14-gallon size fuel tank, they're paying $21 more to fill up that tank today than last year."