Madison Cawthorn's eventful — and scandalous — term in office

Twenty-six-year-old Rep. Madison Cawthorn (R-N.C.) was a rising star in the Republican Party. Now, many in the GOP think he's become a massive liability. Here's everything you need to know: What did Cawthorn do before running for Congress? Politico describes Cawthorn as the "handsome, 'charmed' second son of an 'upper middle class' financial adviser father and a homemaker mother who doubled as her boys' teacher, a onetime football linebacker, avid weightlifter and duck-hunter, [and] cheerful Chick-fil-A cashier." Skip advert In 2014, a car accident shattered his ankles, pelvis, and back, leaving the 18-year-old Cawthorn paraplegic and suicidal. While testifying as part of a 2015 lawsuit connected to the accident, Cawthorn said it was his dream to become a congressman. Two years later, he enrolled at Patrick Henry College, a conservative Christian school in Virginia with fewer than 400 students. Cawthorn dropped out after one semester, having earned mostly D's due to "a brain injury after the accident" that "slowed my brain down a little bit," he said. How did Cawthorn first get elected? In 2020, Cawthorn ran for Congress in North Carolina's 11th district. He finished second behind Lynda Bennett — who was endorsed by then-President Donald Trump — but defeated her soundly in a low-turnout runoff race and then beat retired Air Force Col. Moe Davis in the general election. Before taking office, Cawthorn attempted to cast himself as a reasonable, compassionate Republican. He said that "Black lives matter" during a debate with Davis and said Trump showed a "lack of empathy" about George Floyd's death. He told The New York Times he wanted to "carry the message of conservatism in a way that doesn't seem so abrasive." He proudly said Trump hadn't endorsed him "because I'm willing to be strongly critical of him whenever he messes up."

A survey from April had Cawthorn polling at 38 percent in the Republican primary, with state Sen. Chuck Edwards in second place at 21 percent. Seven Republicans, of whom all except Edwards were stuck in single digits, are challenging Cawthorn in Tuesday's primary. 20 percent of voters remained undecided. If no candidate wins more than 30 percent of the vote on Tuesday, the top two candidates will advance to a runoff election. Given that support for Cawthorn slipped from 49 percent in March to 38 percent in April, it's possible that he may fall below the 30 percent threshold. Cawthorn has lost the support of House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-Calif.), North Carolina's Republican state House speaker, the state Senate president pro tempore, and the state's two Republican U.S. senators — Richard Burr and Thom Tillis. Burr called Cawthorn an "embarrassment." McCarthy said he needs to "turn himself around." Tillis, who endorsed Edwards, said Cawthorn has fallen "well short of the most basic standards." Trump endorsed Cawthorn in a video the two filmed last March but has not yet issued a written endorsement of the controversial congressman. Some of the candidates seeking to unseat Cawthorn even expressed concerns about his mental state. "As a Christian, it is to me very painful to watch his spiral," said Matthew Burril, while Bruce O'Connell said he likes Cawthorn, "but he's ... self-destructing."