Jeremy Renner shares photo from hospital, thanks fans for 'kind words' after accident

Actor Jeremy Renner shared on social media Tuesday a photo from his hospital bed, days after he suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries in a snowplow accident.

Renner, 51, captioned the picture, "Thank you all for your kind words. I'm too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all."

On Tuesday, the Washoe County Sheriff's Office released more information on the accident, which took place at Renner's home in Reno. Authorities said that Renner towed a vehicle that had become stuck in the snow, and then "got out of his PistenBully to speak with a family member. At this point, it is observed that the PistenBully started to roll. In an effort to stop the rolling PistenBully, Mr. Renner attempts to get back into the driver seat of the PistenBully. Based on our investigation, it's at this point that Mr. Renner is run over by the PistenBully."

The snowplow weighed at least 14,330 pounds, and authorities said this was a "tragic accident" and they "do not suspect any foul play." Renner underwent surgery on Monday, and has been in the intensive care unit.