Julie Chavez Rodriguez: The woman behind Biden's big 2024 bid

When President Biden announced his intention to seek re-election last Tuesday in a short, three-minute video, he also revealed his campaign team. His new campaign manager will be Julie Chavez Rodriguez, who was a deputy campaign manager on the Biden-Harris 2020 run. It will be her first time in charge of a campaign, which she will head up from Wilmington, Delaware. She will be the first Latina to lead a major party presidential campaign.

A family legacy of change

The 45-year-old Chavez Rodriguez is the granddaughter of legendary organized labor icon Cesar Chavez whose parents involved her in organizing from a young age — as a 9-year-old she says she was arrested at a protest while handing out fliers in New Jersey. She received her B.S. in Latin American Studies from the University of California-Berkeley while spending the summers working for the AFL-CIO (where her mother Linda Chavez Rodriguez was an executive vice president). She also helped organize strawberry pickers in California for the United Farm Workers, where her father, Arturo Rodriguez, was the president. That long campaign culminated in success when pickers signed their first union contract in 2001.

A longtime White House aide, Chavez Rodriguez served as special assistant to the president and senior deputy director of public engagement in the Office of Public Engagement under former President Barack Obama, after working in the Department of the Interior. She later served as the California state director for then-Sen. Kamala Harris before joining Harris's short-lived presidential campaign in 2019. Chavez Rodriguez joined the Biden campaign as a senior adviser in May 2020 after months of insider recriminations about the campaign's outreach to Latinos and fears that Biden would under-perform with this critical group.