Controversial Hungarian PM Viktor Orbán to appear at CPAC in Dallas

Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán will travel to Dallas in early August to speak at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), The Daily Caller reported Monday.

This will be Orbán's second CPAC appearance. The national conservative PM previously spoke at a conference CPAC held in Budapest in May. At the time, Orbán had just won a fourth term as prime minister, soundly defeating a six-party coalition that aimed to unseat him.

Right-wingers like Rod Dreher and Tucker Carlson have held up Orbán's Hungary as a nationalist, socially conservative, pugilistic, pro-family, anti-woke dream of what the Republican Party could become. For American liberals, it's more like a nightmare. Jonathan Chait warned in Intelligencer that if Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) becomes president, he is "likely to methodically strangle democracy through a series of illiberal Orbanist steps."

Other confirmed speakers at CPAC Texas include former President Donald Trump, Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Colo.), Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves (R), Sen. Rick Scott (R-Fla.), Brexit Party leader Nigel Farage, Fox News pundit Sean Hannity, and COVID-19 vaccine skeptics Drs. Robert Malone and Peter McCullough.