Jen Psaki rebuffs male reporter's antagonizing abortion remarks: 'You've never faced those choices'

White House Press Secretary Jen Psaki on Thursday had a slick rebuttal for the male reporter who purported President Biden's pro-choice stance to be at odds with his "Catholic faith." On Wednesday, the U.S. Supreme Court allowed Texas' extreme new vigilante-incetivizing abortion law to go into effect, prompting outrage from women's rights advocates and abortion providers. Biden has since issued two statements in response, condemning both the draconian law and the court's inaction.

"[Biden] believes that it's up to a woman to make those decisions," said Psaki when pressed repeatedly by the reporter. "I know you've never faced those choices nor have you ever been pregnant, but for women out there who have faced those choices, this is an incredibly difficult thing."

