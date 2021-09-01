texas abortion ban
Under Texas ban, private citizens could sue a cab driver who takes a woman to an abortion
One of the aspects of Texas' restrictive new abortion law, which went into effect Wednesday, that's getting a lot of attention is that it allows private citizens to sue not only abortion providers, but anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Per NPR, this could include "those who give a woman a ride to a clinic or provide financial assistance." The people who file lawsuits do not have to have a personal connection to the people they are suing.
Critics argue that the law will encourage vigilantism and harassment in the state because citizens who launch a successful lawsuit could receive an award of at least $10,000. Texas Right to Life has already set up a "whistleblower" website where they can submit anonymous tips about about anyone they believe to be in violation of the ban, NPR reports.