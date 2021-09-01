Under Texas ban, private citizens could sue a cab driver who takes a woman to an abortion

One of the aspects of Texas' restrictive new abortion law, which went into effect Wednesday, that's getting a lot of attention is that it allows private citizens to sue not only abortion providers, but anyone who helps a woman obtain an abortion after six weeks of pregnancy. Per NPR, this could include "those who give a woman a ride to a clinic or provide financial assistance." The people who file lawsuits do not have to have a personal connection to the people they are suing.

MSNBC's Julia Ainsley notes how strict Texas' new abortion law is "It means you can sue an Uber driver who drives someone to an abortion clinic. These are laws stricter than what we have in place for someone who would drive someone who is about to commit an act of terrorism" pic.twitter.com/oPdzYCaO5y — Lis Power (@LisPower1) September 1, 2021

Critics argue that the law will encourage vigilantism and harassment in the state because citizens who launch a successful lawsuit could receive an award of at least $10,000. Texas Right to Life has already set up a "whistleblower" website where they can submit anonymous tips about about anyone they believe to be in violation of the ban, NPR reports.