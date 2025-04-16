China accuses NSA of Winter Games cyberattacks
China alleges that the U.S. National Security Agency launched cyberattacks during the Asian Winter Games in February
What happened
China Tuesday claimed the U.S. National Security Agency carried out "advanced" cyberattacks on critical infrastructure and athletes during the Asian Winter Games in February. Police in Harbin, which hosted the games, accused three Americans allegedly affiliated with the NSA of carrying out the hacks, as well as cyberattacks on Huawei Technologies.
Who said what
China's "detailed allegations" about NSA theft of sensitive data of athletes and essential industries come as Beijing and Washington "spiral deeper into a trade war," Reuters said. The U.S. "routinely accuses" China of cyberattacks on "critical infrastructure and government bodies."
Chinese officials "acknowledged in a secret December meeting" in Geneva that "Beijing was behind a widespread series of alarming cyberattacks" on "U.S. ports, water utilities, airports and other targets," The Wall Street Journal reported last week. The "first-of-its-kind" tacit admission "startled American officials" used to hearing Chinese officials blame the campaign "on a criminal outfit or accuse the U.S. of having an overactive imagination."
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
What next?
U.S.-China relations "have sunk to a new low" since the December meeting, the Journal said, and top Trump administration officials say the Pentagon will "pursue more offensive cyber strikes against China" as Beijing continues to "mine its extraordinary access to U.S. telecommunications networks."
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.
-
Trump grants military control to federal border lands in unprecedented immigration crackdown
In the Spotlight The move could allow US troops to detain people crossing the border
By Justin Klawans, The Week US
-
Biden slams Trump's Social Security cuts
Speed Read In his first major public address since leaving office, Biden criticized the Trump administration's 'damage' and 'destruction'
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Today's political cartoons - April 16, 2025
Cartoons Wednesday's cartoons - Trump's medical exam, student loan debt, and more
By The Week US
-
Russian strike kills dozens in Ukraine
Speed Read The Sumy ballistic missile strike was Russia's deadliest attack on civilians this year
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
South Korea court removes impeached president
Speed Read The Constitutional Court upheld the impeachment of Yoon Suk Yeol after his declaration of martial law in December
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Myanmar quake deaths rise as survivor search intensifies
speed read The magnitude-7.7 earthquake in central Myanmar has killed a documented 2,000 people so far, and left scores more trapped beneath rubble
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Israel detains director after West Bank settler clash
speed read The director of Oscar-winning documentary 'No Other Land' was arrested and beaten
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
-
Turkey arrests Istanbul mayor, a top Erdogan rival
Speed Read Protests erupted in Turkey after authorities detained Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Israel strikes Gaza, breaking ceasefire
Speed Read 326 Palestinians were killed in the first major attack since Netanyahu's government signed a ceasefire agreement with Hamas
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Houthis vow retaliation amid US airstrikes
Speed Read Trump promises the US will use 'overwhelming lethal force' against the Houthis until they stop attacking Red Sea ships
By Peter Weber, The Week US
-
Pakistan train hostage standoff ends in bloodshed
Speed Read Pakistan's military stormed a train hijacked by separatist militants, killing 33 attackers and rescuing hundreds of hostages
By Peter Weber, The Week US