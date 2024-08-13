FBI probes cyber-attacks on Trump, Harris campaigns

The FBI is investigating claims that sensitive documents pertaining to Donald Trump's presidential campaign were stolen in a cyber intrusion

Roger Stone at a Donald Trump rally in 2022
Trump operative Roger Stone said the FBI and Microsoft have informed him that his personal email accounts were compromised
What happened

The FBI said it was investigating a "campaign cyber-intrusion," days after Donald Trump's presidential campaign said it had been hacked by Iran. The FBI investigation was reportedly opened in June after apparently unsuccessful attempts to infiltrate President Joe Biden's campaign, since retooled for Democratic nominee Kamala Harris.

Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

