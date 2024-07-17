Trump security boosted weeks ago due to 'Iran plot'

The recent shooting at a Pennsylvania rally is not believed to be connected

Donald Trump listens to a question while speaking to members of the media on the South Lawn of the White House in 2019
Intelligence agencies have been tracking Iranian threats against Trump for years
(Image credit: Andrew Harrer / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Rafi Schwartz, The Week US
By
published
inspeed read

What happened

U.S. intelligence agencies have been tracking an alleged Iranian plot to assassinate Donald Trump in recent weeks, leading to increased Secret Service protections prior to this past weekend's attack on the Republican presidential candidate. The shooting at a Pennsylvania rally is not believed to be connected. 

Rafi Schwartz has worked as a politics writer at The Week since 2022, where he covers elections, Congress and the White House. He was previously a contributing writer with Mic focusing largely on politics, a senior writer with Splinter News, a staff writer for Fusion's news lab, and the managing editor of Heeb Magazine, a Jewish life and culture publication. Rafi's work has appeared in Rolling Stone, GOOD and The Forward, among others.  

