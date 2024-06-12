What rights does Donald Trump lose as a felon?

Trump is the first former president to ever be convicted of a felony

Former President Donald Trump sits in a Manhattan courthouse
Former President Donald Trump sits in Manhattan Criminal Court during his hush money trial
(Image credit: Justin Lane - Pool/Getty Images)
Justin Klawans, The Week US
By
published

On May 31, Donald Trump was found guilty on all 34 charges related to his efforts to hide a hush money payment to porn star Stormy Daniels ahead of the 2016 election. This makes Trump the first former U.S. president ever convicted of a felony, and his felonious status means that some things he takes for granted may now be off the table. What rights does Trump lose as a convicted felon, and how would this affect his life if he were to be reelected president? 

Travel problems

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Explore More
Donald Trump Crime And Punishment Politics Why Everyone's Talking About
To continue reading this article...
Continue reading this article and get limited website access each month.
Get unlimited website access, exclusive newsletters plus much more.
Cancel or pause at any time.
Already a subscriber to The Week?
Not sure which email you used for your subscription? Contact us
Justin Klawans, The Week US
Justin Klawans, The Week US

 Justin Klawans has worked as a staff writer at The Week since 2022. He began his career covering local news before joining Newsweek as a breaking news reporter, where he wrote about politics, national and global affairs, business, crime, sports, film, television and other Hollywood news. Justin has also freelanced for outlets including Collider and United Press International.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸