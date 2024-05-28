'Will Republicans vote for Donald Trump even if he's found guilty?'
Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
'Will Republicans vote for Donald Trump even if he's found guilty?'
Nicole Russell in USA Today
Republicans will face a "quandary" if Donald Trump is convicted in his hush money criminal trial, says Nicole Russell. The MAGA faithful will reframe a guilty verdict "as a win" that confirms the "left's use of lawfare" to keep Trump out of office. But "conservatives who are not pro-Trump or hard-right MAGA fans (like myself) will face the hardest question of all. Who will conservatives who, like me, dislike Trump" and President Joe Biden support? "Will we vote at all?"
Subscribe to The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
'Will Biden drag Senate Democrats down with him?'
Gerard Baker in The Wall Street Journal
President Joe Biden is "calamitously unpopular," says Gerard Baker. In the swing states he won in 2020, "in every case the Democratic candidate is outperforming the top of the ticket by a significant margin," according to the RealClearPolitics polling averages. "In state after state large numbers of voters are saying they will vote for his opponent while choosing a Democratic Senate or House candidate." Polls can change. But House and Senate Democrats shouldn't count on Biden's "coattails."
'The real transformation Mexico needs'
Eduardo Porter in The Washington Post
Anyone listening to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would think Mexico is "in the midst of radical transformation," says Eduardo Porter. The opposition would agree, although they think the changes are a "threat to democracy, a step back to a statist past." But the truth is that López Obrador "will bequeath to his successor" a Mexico like the one he inherited. A nation "ruled by a corrupt government sitting atop a mediocre, unequal economy."
'What's a teenage summer for?'
Liz Krieger at Slate
Many high schoolers are skipping that one last summer at camp, says Liz Krieger. Some families want to "take more trips" to make up for lost travel opportunities during the pandemic. Others have "college on the brain earlier than ever" and don't think camp is a rich enough experience. Internships and early college are fine. But a final camp trip can be a "true culminating experience" that let a teen be a "kid for a bit longer."
Create an account with the same email registered to your subscription to unlock access.
Sign up for Today's Best Articles in your inbox
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Harold Maass is a contributing editor at The Week. He has been writing for The Week since the 2001 debut of the U.S. print edition and served as editor of TheWeek.com when it launched in 2008. Harold started his career as a newspaper reporter in South Florida and Haiti. He has previously worked for a variety of news outlets, including The Miami Herald, ABC News and Fox News, and for several years wrote a daily roundup of financial news for The Week and Yahoo Finance.
-
6 desirable homes with a ranch-style layout
Feature Featuring a garage converted studio in New York and a private lanai in Hawaii
By The Week Staff Published
-
10 upcoming albums to stream in the summer sunshine
The Week Recommends Head to the beach with a selection of new summer music from Imagine Dragons, Glass Animals and Zedd
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Jasper Fforde's 6 favorite books that embark on daring adventures
Feature The British writer recommends works by Charles Portis, Beryl Markham, and more
By The Week US Published
-
Libertarians jeer Trump, pick nominee
Speed Read Activist Chase Oliver was chosen as the Libertarian Party's presidential nominee
By Peter Weber, The Week US Published
-
'Customers can have any car they want as long as it's electric'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
Supreme Court lowers bar for racial gerrymanders
Speed Read The court rejected a claim that South Carolina's congressional map excluded Black voters
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published
-
How foreign policy could decide the election
The Explainer Labour more trusted on defence and could work better with Trump but voters are angry over both parties' stance on Israel
By Harriet Marsden, The Week UK Published
-
Will the Biden-Trump debates matter?
Talking Points The campaigns agreed to Biden-Trump debates. The question is who, if anyone, they'll help.
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
'Maybe these students are mirrors of America'
Instant Opinion Opinion, comment and editorials of the day
By Harold Maass, The Week US Published
-
Who will win the 2024 presidential election?
In Depth Election year is here. Who are pollsters and experts predicting to win the White House?
By Justin Klawans, The Week US Published
-
ICC warrant requests for Israeli and Hamas leaders: What happens now?
Today's Big Question How the International Criminal Court's push to arrest the men deemed responsible for the war in Gaza could play out
By Rafi Schwartz, The Week US Published