'Will Republicans vote for Donald Trump even if he's found guilty?'

Nicole Russell in USA Today

Republicans will face a "quandary" if Donald Trump is convicted in his hush money criminal trial, says Nicole Russell. The MAGA faithful will reframe a guilty verdict "as a win" that confirms the "left's use of lawfare" to keep Trump out of office. But "conservatives who are not pro-Trump or hard-right MAGA fans (like myself) will face the hardest question of all. Who will conservatives who, like me, dislike Trump" and President Joe Biden support? "Will we vote at all?"

Read more

Subscribe to The Week Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives. SUBSCRIBE & SAVE Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up

'Will Biden drag Senate Democrats down with him?'

Gerard Baker in The Wall Street Journal

President Joe Biden is "calamitously unpopular," says Gerard Baker. In the swing states he won in 2020, "in every case the Democratic candidate is outperforming the top of the ticket by a significant margin," according to the RealClearPolitics polling averages. "In state after state large numbers of voters are saying they will vote for his opponent while choosing a Democratic Senate or House candidate." Polls can change. But House and Senate Democrats shouldn't count on Biden's "coattails."

Read more

'The real transformation Mexico needs'

Eduardo Porter in The Washington Post

Anyone listening to Mexican President Andrés Manuel López Obrador would think Mexico is "in the midst of radical transformation," says Eduardo Porter. The opposition would agree, although they think the changes are a "threat to democracy, a step back to a statist past." But the truth is that López Obrador "will bequeath to his successor" a Mexico like the one he inherited. A nation "ruled by a corrupt government sitting atop a mediocre, unequal economy."

Read more

'What's a teenage summer for?'

Liz Krieger at Slate

Many high schoolers are skipping that one last summer at camp, says Liz Krieger. Some families want to "take more trips" to make up for lost travel opportunities during the pandemic. Others have "college on the brain earlier than ever" and don't think camp is a rich enough experience. Internships and early college are fine. But a final camp trip can be a "true culminating experience" that let a teen be a "kid for a bit longer."

Read more