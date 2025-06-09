Colombian senator shot on streets of Bogotá

Miguel Uribe Turbay, who has announced his candidacy for next year's presidential election, was shot at a rally

Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay
Whoever planned the assassination attempt 'clearly had the intention to stir up the country'
(Image credit: Raul Arboleda / AFP via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US's avatar
By
published

What happened

Colombian Sen. Miguel Uribe Turbay, shot in the head and back during a rally in Bogotá on Saturday, was in "extremely serious" condition after surgery Sunday, according to the hospital he was airlifted to after the assassination attempt. Uribe, a 39-year-old conservative lawmaker, announced his candidacy in October for next year's presidential election.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸