Trump feuds with Colombia on deportee flights

Colombia has backed off from a trade war with the U.S., reaching an agreement on accepting deported migrants following tariff threats from President Donald Trump

Federal agents conduct immigration raid in Chicago
'A migrant is not a criminal' and must be treated with 'dignity,' not shackled in a military plane, said Colombian President Gustavo Petro
(Image credit: Christopher Dilts / Bloomberg via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

President Donald Trump Sunday threatened to hit Colombia with 25% tariffs, rising to 50% in a week, and other sanctions after it turned back two U.S. military aircraft trying to repatriate Colombian migrants. Bogota threatened retaliatory tariffs, but both sides backed off last night, with Colombia saying they had "overcome the impasse" and the White House claiming victory.

Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

