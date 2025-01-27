Trump feuds with Colombia on deportee flights

What happened

President Donald Trump Sunday threatened to hit Colombia with 25% tariffs, rising to 50% in a week, and other sanctions after it turned back two U.S. military aircraft trying to repatriate Colombian migrants. Bogota threatened retaliatory tariffs, but both sides backed off last night, with Colombia saying they had "overcome the impasse" and the White House claiming victory.

Who said what

Colombian President Gustavo Petro initially said he rejected the U.S. aircraft because "a migrant is not a criminal" and must be treated with "dignity," not shackled in a military plane. Trump said Petro's decision "jeopardized the national security and public safety" of the U.S., and the steep import taxes were "just the beginning."

The White House said later that Colombia had agreed to all of "Trump's terms, including the unrestricted acceptance of all illegal aliens" on civilian or "U.S. military aircraft, without limitation or delay." Colombian Foreign Minister Luis Gilberto Murillo did not mention the military aircraft but said Colombia had the "presidential plane ready" to "facilitate" the repatriation of Colombians.

What next?

The White House said the threatened tariffs would be "held in reserve, and not signed, unless Colombia fails to honor this agreement." Colombia provides 37% of America's cut flowers and nursery products and 20% of its coffee beans, Axios said, so a trade war may mean more expensive coffee and flowers ahead of Valentine's Day.