How to survive a blackout

After a huge power outage plunged millions of Europeans into darkness, what should we do if it happens in the UK?

Spanish blackout
'The largest power cut in Europe’s recent history': this week's outage affected 60 million people
(Image credit: Sandra Montanez / Getty Images)
By
published

A massive power outage across Spain and Portugal left millions of people without electricity yesterday, and caused widespread disruption. As services return to normal in both countries today, many are left wondering how such a large and sudden blackout could happen – and what Britons can do to prepare in case it happens in the UK.

The loss of power – "the largest power cut in Europe’s recent history", said The Guardian – left almost 60 million people stranded on trains, stuck in lifts, log-jammed in streets without traffic lights, and unable to connect to phone or mobile networks for hours.

Sorcha Bradley, The Week UK

 Sorcha Bradley is a writer at The Week and a regular on “The Week Unwrapped” podcast. She worked at The Week magazine for a year and a half before taking up her current role with the digital team, where she mostly covers UK current affairs and politics. Before joining The Week, Sorcha worked at slow-news start-up Tortoise Media. She has also written for Sky News, The Sunday Times, the London Evening Standard and Grazia magazine, among other publications. She has a master’s in newspaper journalism from City, University of London, where she specialised in political journalism.

