Baltic States unplug from Russian grid, join EU's

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania are disconnecting from the Soviet-era electricity grid to join the EU's network

European and Baltic leaders ceremonious switch power from Russian grid to EU grid
This is a 'final step toward emancipation from the post-Soviet sphere of dependence,' said Polish President Andrzej Duda
What happened

Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania joined Europe's power grid Sunday, 24 hours after disconnecting the final cables linking them with the Russian electricity network on Saturday. The three Baltic countries had been connected to Moscow's power grid since Soviet days, along with Belarus and the tiny Russian enclave Kaliningrad.

