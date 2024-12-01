Cutting cables: the war being waged under the sea

Two undersea cables were cut in the Baltic sea, sparking concern for the global network

The Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3, anchored in Danish waters
Chinese bulk carrier Yi Peng 3 is anchored in Denmark, awaiting investigation of suspected of undersea cable sabotage
(Image credit: Mikkel Berg Pedersen / Ritzau Scanpix / AFP / Getty Images)
By
published

"Hybrid warfare." It's a term that's bandied around with increasing regularity of late, said Pierre Haski on France Inter (Paris) – and for good reason. In the past two years, we've seen explosions destroy the Nord Stream gas pipelines linking Russia and Germany, a gas pipeline and two data cables cut by the anchor of a Chinese ship in the Gulf of Finland, and a whole series of what look likely to have been sabotage attacks in Germany, the UK and other countries.

But last week, we saw what appears to be a "particularly worrying" example of this new type of warfare: two undersea communications cables were cut within a few hours of each other in the Baltic Sea, one an internet link from Lithuania to Sweden, the other a telecommunications line linking Finland and Germany. It's just possible these cables were damaged accidentally by, say, a ship dragging its anchor. "But two cables cut within a few hours of each other leave little doubt" – and EU leaders were quick to blame "malicious actors", whom they allege are seeking new ways to undermine Western security.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
The Week UK
Latest
You might also like
View More ▸