Russia vows retaliation for Ukrainian missile strikes
Ukraine's forces have been using U.S.-supplied, long-range ATCMS missiles to hit Russia
What happened
Russia said it was planning a response after Ukraine's armed forces hit a military and civilian airfield in the Kursk region with U.S.-supplied, long-range ATCMS missiles.
Who said what
The Russian defense ministry said Ukraine's latest ATCMS strikes, on Nov. 23 and 25, targeted an airfield and military installations, wounding two servicepeople and damaging infrastructure. "Retaliatory actions are being prepared," it warned.
White House national security spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that Ukraine had been given permission to use long-range weapons in Russia "on an immediate-need basis, and right now, understandably, that's taken place in and around Kursk."
What next?
NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Tuesday emphasized the need to "go further to change the trajectory of the conflict" in Ukraine. During a visit to Athens, he urged alliance members to deliver on the commitments from NATO's July summit, including the supply of critical air defenses, $42 billion in funding this year and an increased investment in arms.
Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.
