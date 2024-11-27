Russia vows retaliation for Ukrainian missile strikes

What happened

Russia said it was planning a response after Ukraine's armed forces hit a military and civilian airfield in the Kursk region with U.S.-supplied, long-range ATCMS missiles.

Who said what

The Russian defense ministry said Ukraine's latest ATCMS strikes, on Nov. 23 and 25, targeted an airfield and military installations, wounding two servicepeople and damaging infrastructure. "Retaliatory actions are being prepared," it warned.

White House national security spokesperson John Kirby confirmed that Ukraine had been given permission to use long-range weapons in Russia "on an immediate-need basis, and right now, understandably, that's taken place in and around Kursk."

What next?

NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte Tuesday emphasized the need to "go further to change the trajectory of the conflict" in Ukraine. During a visit to Athens, he urged alliance members to deliver on the commitments from NATO's July summit, including the supply of critical air defenses, $42 billion in funding this year and an increased investment in arms.