Russia vows retaliation for Ukrainian missile strikes

Ukraine's forces have been using U.S.-supplied, long-range ATCMS missiles to hit Russia

A view of the debris of a U.S.-made long-range ATACMS missile, reportedly used in attacks by Ukrainian forces and shot down in Russia&#039;s Kursk region
A view of the debris of an ATACMS missile shot down in Russia's Kursk region
(Image credit: Russian Defense Ministry / Handout / Anadolu via Getty Images)
What happened

Russia said it was planning a response after Ukraine's armed forces hit a military and civilian airfield in the Kursk region with U.S.-supplied, long-range ATCMS missiles.

Arion McNicoll, The Week UK

Arion McNicoll is a freelance writer at The Week Digital and was previously the UK website’s editor. He has also held senior editorial roles at CNN, The Times and The Sunday Times. Along with his writing work, he co-hosts “Today in History with The Retrospectors”, Rethink Audio’s flagship daily podcast, and is a regular panellist (and occasional stand-in host) on “The Week Unwrapped”. He is also a judge for The Publisher Podcast Awards.

