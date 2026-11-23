Is the U.S. part of the ICC?

The U.S. has never joined the International Criminal Court, which was created to bring the world’s worst war criminals to justice. No president fully embraced the idea that international law should supplant American justice, and President Trump has been the most overtly hostile to it. In his first term, after the ICC started investigating alleged abuses by U.S. soldiers in Afghanistan, Trump imposed travel restrictions on ICC officials. In his second term, after the court had issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former Israeli defense minister Yoav Gallant over suspected war crimes in Gaza, he added tough financial sanctions, and in recent months his administration has all but declared war on the ICC. Calling it a “rogue court,” Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the U.S. would dismantle it “brick by brick” if other member states did not rein it in. “Either the ICC will end its threats, or we will end the ICC.”

What exactly is the ICC?

Describing itself as the “court of last resort,” the ICC, based in The Hague in the Netherlands, steps in only when states are “unwilling or unable” to investigate their citizens for serious crimes including genocide and war crimes. (The court can also hold defendants liable for offense against its proceedings, such as perjury or witness tampering.) Modeled after the ad hoc tribunals set up in the 1990s to prosecute crimes of the Yugoslav wars and the Rwandan genocide, the ICC was created by the United Nations through the 1998 Statute of Rome. It claims authority not only over citizens of its member states but also when a crime has been committed on member-state soil. So, for example, while Russia and Israel are not members, Vladimir Putin and Benjamin Netanyahu have been indicted for alleged crimes in Ukraine and Palestine, which are. There are 125 member countries, but dozens of others either never signed or, like the U.S., never ratified the treaty.

Why isn’t the U.S. a member?

President Clinton signed the Rome Statute in 2000 but did not submit it to the Senate for ratification. Given the global deployment of U.S. troops, the fear was that member countries would accuse American soldiers of war crimes and try to claim jurisdiction over them. In 2002, President George W. Bush signed the American Service-Members’ Protection Act to protect military personnel and officials. The U.S. has occasionally assisted in certain ICC investigations, such as those into war crimes in Darfur and during the Syrian civil war, and—under President Biden but no longer—into Russian atrocities in Ukraine. But after the court indicted Netanyahu in 2024, many U.S. officials supported the Trump administration’s tough approach. This is “lawfare illegitimately waged by radical anti-Americans at what’s become an international kangaroo court,” said Richard Goldberg, a former National Security Council official. “Israel may be in the news today, but tomorrow it will be the Americans.”

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Do other countries criticize the ICC?

Plenty do. Its proceedings are slow: In the nearly 20 years since its first trial, it has tried just 34 cases and won 15 convictions. And it tends to target the less powerful: All 15 people convicted were Africans—10 of them found guilty of war crimes or crimes against humanity and five of tampering with ICC proceedings. Because of this, the court has been painted as the enforcer of “white man’s justice.” Human rights lawyer Reed Brody complained in 2024 that it had “never indicted a Western official,” preferring to focus on “enemies and outcasts.” While the ICC has investigated U.S. military actions in Afghanistan, it has brought no indictments—and it’s unclear whether it legally could, since the U.S. has a robust military justice system that prosecutes accused U.S. soldiers. The ICC, meanwhile, has no police or army, meaning its rulings must be enforced by other members that are willing to arrest the accused and send them to The Hague. Given that the world’s three most militarily powerful nations— the U.S., China, and Russia—are not members, its power is limited.

So why is Trump so opposed to the court?

He’s averse to multilateral institutions in general: Earlier this year, he pulled out of 66 international groups with one executive order. But the newest sanctions on the ICC, the ones imposed recently, had a particular trigger: They came hours after one of the ICC’s former judges won the Nobel Peace Prize. South African judge Navi Pillay, currently at the UN’s International Court of Justice in The Hague, was given the prize for her lifelong contributions to international justice—and possibly for her chairing of the U.N. inquiry that concluded Israel had committed genocide in Gaza. Trump had been openly lobbying to win the prize himself, and his response was furious. His new sanctions impose ruinous penalties on any company doing business in the U.S. that provides services to certain ICC officials, which means those officials can no longer use U.S. software, insurance, or banking, or even iPhones.

Where does this leave the ICC?

Staff say that the sanctions have not hindered the court’s work, but that seems improbable. The European Union, whose member states are strongly committed to the ICC, is trying to help the sanctioned ICC members cope. As a rebuke to the Trump administration, the EU recently awarded the court the Sakharov Prize for Freedom of Thought, commending its “important work in upholding international law and justice.” Trump’s revenge campaign may simply “further cement the reputation of the United States as an unhinged, domineering hegemon,” said Stewart Patrick of the Carnegie Endowment for International Peace. And it’s not clear what the U.S. proposes to replace the court with, beyond a philosophy of might makes right. “The ICC is indisputably a flawed and politicized institution,” said John B. Bellinger III of the U.S.-based Council on Foreign Relations, but it’s also “the only venue for seeking justice for the worst international crimes.”

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