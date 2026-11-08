The Explainer

America’s war on the ICC

The Trump administration has imposed further sanctions on the International Criminal Court. Why?

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ICC sitting in the Netherlands
(Image credit: Remko de Waal / ANP / AFP / Getty Images)

Last month, new US sanctions on the International Criminal Court (ICC) began to take effect. All US-linked companies that provide services to the court face penalties; it has had to find European alternatives to US software, and end its relationship with insurance company Axa, which does business in the US.

The latest measures were announced on 9 October, but sanctions had already been imposed by the US on ICC officials: in Donald Trump’s first term (in response to an ICC probe into the actions of US soldiers in Afghanistan); and in 2025, after the court issued arrest warrants for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and former defence minister Yoav Gallant, over suspected war crimes in Gaza. The US regards this as an overextension of its authority. US Secretary of State Marco Rubio called the ICC a “rogue court”, and said that if US allies did not rein it in, America would “continue its campaign to dismantle the ICC, brick by brick”.

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