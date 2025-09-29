Israel and the Gaza flotilla

Italy and Spain have sent naval vessels to assist the Global Sumud Flotilla as it sails to take aid to Gaza.

The “unprecedented move” from the two governments follows “repeated attacks” against the flotilla, including one from a drone, blamed on Israel and an escalation in “Israeli rhetoric” against the activists, said Al Jazeera.

What's the flotilla about?

The boats of the Global Sumud Flotilla (GSF) set sail after experts from the UN-backed Integrated Food Security Phase Classification confirmed there was famine in Gaza City and warned it could spread to central and southern Gaza within weeks.

Those on board include well-known activists such as Swedish climate campaigner Greta Thunberg and former mayor of Barcelona Ada Colau, as well as European politicians.

Its stated goal is to “break the illegal siege on Gaza by sea, open a humanitarian corridor, and end the ongoing genocide of the Palestinian people”, said the GSF. Similar initiatives have proven controversial, and three attempts to deliver aid this way to Gaza already this year have been intercepted by Israeli forces. In 2010, Israeli forces boarded Gaza flotilla ships and killed nine activists during clashes.

How has Israel responded?

On Wednesday, the flotilla of more than 50 vessels was targeted in waters near Crete by drones that dropped explosives, damaging boats, as well as grenades containing irritant gas. An Italian MP on board one vessel said the ship radios were jammed and bombarded with Abba songs at full volume. The flotilla had previously docked in Tunisia, where activists said Israel bombed one of their boats with a drone.

Israel has not responded to questions about the drone attacks, but there has been a change of language in its communications about the flotilla, shifting its description of the venture from “selfie cruise” to “Hamas flotilla”.

Israel, “before or after it has attacked, maimed or killed anyone it wants to ‘take out’, it calls them Hamas”, said Yanis Varoufakis on Novara Media, and as boats from across the Mediterranean converged, the “Israeli propaganda machine began to scream ‘Hamas!’ at the top of its lungs”. This defamation is “the first act in a fresh Israeli war crime” and the people on the flotilla “are about to be attacked, abducted, imprisoned or worse”.

The Israeli Foreign Ministry said it “will not allow any vessel to enter the active combat zone”, and “any further refusal” from the flotilla activists “will put the responsibility on the flotilla organisers”. Israel has insisted the boats will not be allowed to reach Gaza.

When will it arrive in Gaza?

The Greek government said its navy will secure the safe passage of the flotilla‘s ships, which have entered its territorial waters, after the Spanish government said the boats, which are protected by a Spanish military vessel, pose no threat to Israel.

Meanwhile, the flotilla organisers said they have received “credible intelligence” that Israel will “escalate violent attacks on the flotilla”, potentially with weapons that could cause fatalities.

The Flotilla shared an update on social media early on Monday, posting that its lead vessels are “now just 366 nautical miles [678km] from Gaza, with an estimated arrival in three to four days”.

The GSF added that within two days it would be in the high-risk zone: “Our determination is absolute, but this is the moment where your global vigilance and solidarity are needed most.”