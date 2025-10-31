Daylight saving time: a Spanish controversy
Spain’s prime minister has called on the EU to remove biannual clock changes in Europe
In the week the clocks went back an hour across Europe, Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sánchez reignited the debate over daylight saving time (DST) and raised his concerns with the EU.
“Changing the time twice a year no longer makes sense,” said Sánchez in a post on X. The change has a “negative impact” on Europeans’ health and lives, and a “review mechanism” should be introduced to assess the existing measures.
A ‘quixotic’ attempt?
Sánchez believes the concept is “outdated, inefficient and unhealthy”, said The Times. He questions its energy-saving capacity and argues the changes disrupt biological and sleep rhythms.
The Week
Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.
Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.
The Spanish leader has long been against DST, which the European Commission said in 2018 it would remove. It has so far failed to do so owing to a lack of unanimity. Spain raised the issue at the EU’s Transport, Telecommunications and Energy Council meeting in Luxembourg on Monday.
“It’s unclear if Spain’s effort is quixotic,” said Politico. Sánchez’s proposals require significant backing, though this can be achieved in many ways. He needs either the support of 15 of the EU’s 27 members, or a selection of countries representing at least 65% of the EU's population to back him. All the while, his measures can be dismissed if four or more “capitals oppose it outright”.
Sánchez’s “crusade” to stop the clocks may represent a hidden agenda. Opposition forces in the Spanish government have accused the PM of using this campaign to “deflect” from the “effective paralysis” of his party, said The Times, not to mention the “several corruption scandals that have tarnished his inner circle”. Sánchez’s wife, Begoña Gómez, and his brother, David Sánchez, are both facing corruption charges.
‘Sticking point’
It is thought that most Europeans are against the concept of DST, though they “begrudgingly” accept it, said DW.
A free daily email with the biggest news stories of the day – and the best features from TheWeek.com
Originally implemented in the 1970s as a means of preserving energy and resources following the oil crisis, Europe moves from Central European Time to Central European Summer Time. The UK, which stays one hour behind the rest of the continent, moves from Greenwich Mean Time to British Summer Time.
The issue contains logistical complexities, which would require consensus before any changes were made. Perhaps the “main sticking point” is whether clocks would be permanently set to summer or winter time.
Clock time alterations at their core are a geoeconomic issue rather than a geopolitical one, international law expert Julio Guinea Bonillo told El País. Transportation, finance, digital software and logistics all depend on complete coordination: a lack of consensus between neighbouring countries such as “Spain, France, and Portugal could generate significant costs for businesses and citizens” in Europe.
-
Quiz of The Week: 25 – 31 October
Quiz Have you been paying attention to The Week’s news?
-
The week’s best photos
In Pictures A monstrous parade, a hungry tortoise, and more
-
The Week Unwrapped: Should we be eating less fat – or more?
Podcast Plus who will benefit from the surprise Dutch election result? And how can art improve our health?
-
Moldova gives decisive win to pro-EU party
Speed Read The country is now on track to join the European Union within five years
-
Israel and the Gaza flotilla
The Explainer Activists fear loss of life after blaming Israel for drone attacks on ships
-
Rise of the far-right: what’s behind the popularity of Vox in Spain?
The Explainer Disillusioned younger voters are being drawn to Santiago Abascal’s party
-
Poland downs Russian drones in NATO airspace
Speed Read Polish airspace was “violated by a huge number of Russian drones,” Prime Minister Donald Tusk said
-
North Korea's army of fake IT workers
The Explainer Using AI and stolen information to craft false identities, they are becoming an 'increasing menace' to top tech companies in the US and UK
-
Pro-EU centrist beats Trump acolyte in Romania vote
speed read The mayor of Bucharest, Nicusor Dan, defeated hard-right nationalist George Simion in the race for Romania's presidency
-
On VE Day, is Europe alone once again?
Today's Big Question Donald Trump's rebranding of commemoration as 'Victory Day for World War Two' underlines breakdown of post-war transatlantic alliance
-
Germany's conservatives win power amid far-right gains
Speed Read The party led by Friedrich Merz won the country's national election; the primary voter issues were the economy and immigration