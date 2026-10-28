‘Japanese chess’ elite accepts first female player

Tomoka Nishiyama breaks through male-dominated shogi ceiling

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A player playing Shogi, a Japanese game similar to chess
Women were seen as ‘intellectually incapable’ of competing at the highest levels
(Image credit: Philip Fong / AFP / Getty Images)

Trailblazer Tomoka Nishiyama has become the first female kishi – a professional player of shogi, a Japanese board game often compared to chess.

Shogi has two professional classifications: kishi, which is, in theory, open to women as well as men, and joryū kishi, which is for women only. But, since the Japanese Shogi Association was established in 1924, every single kishi player has been a man. Nishiyama has the honour of “breaking a century-old ceiling” in an overwhelmingly “male-dominated game”, said The Japan Times.

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Will Barker, The Week UK

Will Barker joined The Week team as a staff writer in 2025, covering UK and global news and politics. He previously worked at the Financial Times and The Sun, contributing to the arts and world news desks, respectively. Before that, he achieved a gold-standard NCTJ Diploma at News Associates in Twickenham, with specialisms in media law and data journalism. While studying for his diploma, he also wrote for the South West Londoner, and channelled his passion for sport by reporting for The Cricket Paper. As an undergraduate of Merton College, University of Oxford, Will read English and French, and he also has an M.Phil in literary translation from Trinity College Dublin.

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