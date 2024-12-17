Top Russian general killed in Moscow blast

A remote-triggered bomb killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense

Aftermath of explosion in Moscow that killed Russian Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov
Aftermath of explosion in Moscow that killed Kirillov
(Image credit: Sefa Karacan / Anadolu via Getty Images)
Peter Weber, The Week US
By
published

What happened

A remote-triggered bomb hidden in an electric scooter killed Lt. Gen. Igor Kirillov, the head of Russia's Nuclear, Biological and Chemical Defense Forces, outside an apartment in Moscow early Monday, Russia's Investigative Committee said. Kirillov's assistant was also killed in the blast, about 4 miles from the Kremlin.

Subscribe to The Week

Escape your echo chamber. Get the facts behind the news, plus analysis from multiple perspectives.

SUBSCRIBE & SAVE
https://cdn.mos.cms.futurecdn.net/flexiimages/jacafc5zvs1692883516.jpg

Sign up for The Week's Free Newsletters

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

From our morning news briefing to a weekly Good News Newsletter, get the best of The Week delivered directly to your inbox.

Sign up
Peter Weber, The Week US
Peter Weber, The Week US

Peter has worked as a news and culture writer and editor at The Week since the site's launch in 2008. He covers politics, world affairs, religion and cultural currents. His journalism career began as a copy editor at a financial newswire and has included editorial positions at The New York Times Magazine, Facts on File, and Oregon State University.  

Latest
You might also like
View More ▸