Ukraine assassinations: what is Kyiv hoping to achieve?

Ukrainian security services are thought to be responsible for a string of high-profile killings inside Russia

Illustration of a miniature bear figurine with the head cut off
'Anyone who is [in] support of Russian aggression in Ukraine one way or another is a legitimate target,' said a Ukrainian defence source
A senior Russian general and his assistant have been killed in Moscow by Ukraine's security services, the latest assassination by Kyiv that has intensified a new front in the conflict.

Lieutenant General Igor Kirillov, head of the Russian military's nuclear, chemical and biological defence forces, was killed in an explosion outside his home on Tuesday evening. It was caused by a remotely detonated bomb hidden inside a scooter, according to Russia's Investigative Committee.

