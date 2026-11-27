Photos of Kim Jong Un’s presumed heir in luxury skiwear have renewed scrutiny on UN sanctions, and their inability to stop goods entering North Korea.

The pictures, published by North Korean state media last week, showed the ruler’s daughter Kim Ju-ae skiing near the foot of Mount Paektu. She’s wearing what appear to be European designer brands, which – if genuine – are barred from export to the hermit kingdom.

What’s the issue?

Since 2013, the UN has sanctioned exporting luxury goods to North Korea, including (since 2016) recreational sports equipment, due to its nuclear testing. The point, said The Times’ Asia editor Richard Lloyd Parry, is to “deny Kim access to the imported booty with which he rewards and encourages members of the elite”. His sister and the foreign minister, for example, “share a taste for expensive handbags”.

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After the pictures were published, South Korean media speculated that the 13-year-old’s skiing clothes and gear “cost more than the yearly income of most North Koreans”, said The Independent. Her skis and poles bear the logo of Swiss premium brand Stöckli, while markings on her white puffer jacket and trousers suggest French luxury brands. (Stöckli said it does not export products to North Korea and could not determine whether the equipment was genuine.)

“United Nations member states must prevent the direct or indirect supply, sale or transfer of luxury goods to North Korea in accordance with relevant security council resolutions,” said a spokesperson for the US state department.

How are goods getting in?

Companies are unlikely to be selling directly to North Korea, said Lloyd Parry – “the damage to their reputation, if they were caught out, would exceed any profit to be had from such a small and unpromising market”. But “it’s practically impossible” to prevent goods reaching the hermit kingdom via “indirect routes”. For example, North Korean diplomats can buy them on embassy visits.

A UN investigation, published in 2020, said the country was able to obtain luxury cars “often through elaborate supply chains”, despite manufacturers’ compliance efforts.

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South Korean satellite imagery analysis firm SI Analytics also identified a previously unseen luxury barge in the eastern port city of Wonsan, believed to belong to the Kim family. Its report, released on Friday, “questioned the effectiveness of UN sanctions”, said the South China Morning Post, as banned items continue to enter “unimpeded”. It suggested China and Russia could be “facilitating Pyongyang’s access to prohibited items either directly or indirectly”.

Is it on the rise?

It’s not clear how luxury items are getting into North Korea. But what is clear is that the ruling elite have “frequently been seen in public with luxury foreign cars, designer clothing and expensive watches”, said The Korea Herald.

Members of this group “appear to be enjoying increasingly lavish lifestyles”, said The Straits Times – something that’s “particularly striking” given North Korea’s official opposition to Western consumer culture.

But luxury consumption is “no longer confined to the ruling family and senior officials”; it’s becoming “increasingly visible in Pyongyang’s upscale retail establishments” – while citizens “grapple with soaring food prices and a weakening currency”. The “growing visibility of luxury consumption” has fuelled speculation that North Korea is experiencing an “economic revival”, thanks to its increasing cooperation with Russia.